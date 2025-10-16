89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Landry summons lawmakers to Baton Rouge to deal with election issues for 2026

Thursday, October 16 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry is calling state lawmakers back to Baton Rouge for a special session to deal with next year's elections.

The day after the Supreme Court heard arguments on what map Louisiana might use for future U.S. House races, Landry summoned the House and Senate for a special session beginning Oct. 23.

His call says lawmakers will work on issues "relative to the election code, election dates, election deadlines, and election plans for the 2026 election cycle."

Louisiana voters last year elected four Republicans and two Democrats to the U.S. House. In arguments Wednesday, Louisiana argued to the nation's highest court that race was a factor in developing the current map and asked the court to void a portion of the 1965 Voting Rights Act setting out guidelines for addressing previous discrimination against minorities.

