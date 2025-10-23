Landry seeking way to ensure seniors, children do not go hungry if government shutdown continues

BATON ROUGE - Gov. Jeff Landry said he is seeking a way to ensure that Louisianians who rely on SNAP benefits will not go hungry if the government shutdown lasts through Nov. 1.

"I have been in discussions with other governors across the nation, as well as with our legislative leadership. I am making it a top priority to ensure that seniors, individuals with disabilities, and children who rely on food stamps do not go hungry in Louisiana. Democrats’ political games need to end,” Landry said in a statement.

WBRZ previously reported that recipients would not get their benefits due to SNAP money coming from the federal government.

Local charities, like the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, have asked for additional donations to meet the expected needs of the community.

Specifics about Landry's plan have not been released. WBRZ will update you with those details when they are made available.

Landry blamed the continuing shutdown on Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Democrats say future federal spending should include funds to prevent major premium increases for insurance policies written under the Affordable Care Act.