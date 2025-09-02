Landry says SNAP waiver restricting unhealthy purchases will ensure welfare program is 'hand up'

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry declared that "soda and candy are OUT" and "rotisserie chicken is IN" in a Tuesday social media video announcing the formal signing of a waiver that restricts Louisiana SNAP recipients from using them on certain unhealthy groceries, a policy heavily endorsed by the Trump administration.

In his video, Landry thanked President Donald Trump, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for helping "Make America Healthy Again."

"SNAP beneficiaries are more likely to have higher rates of obesity, and that creates a greater risk for chronic diseases," Landry said in his video. "We want to make Louisianans healthy, so you will no longer be able to buy sugary candy, energy drinks or soft drinks on food stamps."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Governor Jeff Landry (@govjefflandry)

Landry said he wants the state's welfare programs to be a "hand up, not a candy out."

Louisiana joined 11 other states in implementing similar SNAP restrictions. The wave of new laws comes from a push by Rollins and Kennedy to make junk food harder to access.

In August, WBRZ reported that Rollins signed the waiver, with Tuesday's announcement coinciding with Landry receiving a formal letter from Rollins highlighting the waiver.