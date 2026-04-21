Landry says he, not Edwards, will determine if Common Core appeal continues

BATON ROUGE - The same day Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he is ending Louisiana's lawsuit over Common Core Education standards, the newly elected Attorney General said he intends to intervene in the case.

In a Thursday press release, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said he will review the Common Core Lawsuit.

"As Louisiana Attorney General, I am intervening in this case and I will determine if it will proceed," Landry said.

Landry said he would examine the recently passed Federal "Every Student Succeeds Act" as it relates to the Common Core lawsuit as well as actions the federal government took prior and to and following the act's passage.

Edwards' Office responded Thursday afternoon, "The actions by congress make this lawsuit irrelevant, and as far as the Office of the Governor is concerned, the case is over. If the Attorney General feels there should be further litigation, he will proceed using his own resources and have to defend that to the taxpayers."

Earlier in the day, Edwards said he was ending the lawsuit filed by Bobby Jindal in 2014. Jindal lost the first round of litigation and Edwards said he would not continue the appeal.

Jindal accused President Barack Obama's administration of manipulating grant money and policy waivers to illegally pressure states to adopt the English and math standards and associated testing. But a judge ruled Jindal offered no evidence to support the claim.

Edwards' office said a recently signed federal law barring the government from mandating standards, combined with Louisiana's work to rewrite its standards, makes the lawsuit "educationally and financially unnecessary."