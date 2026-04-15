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Landry holds press conference concerning healthcare for released inmates

18 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, April 15 2026 Apr 15, 2026 April 15, 2026 1:54 PM April 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry is holding a press conference on Wednesday regarding a health policy initiative for people who have been incarcerated and released. 

The announcement relates to "supporting Medicaid eligible people leaving jail and prison."

Watch Landry's news conference here, starting at 2 p.m. 

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