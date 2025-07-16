Landlord questions crime response happening close to police precinct

BATON ROUGE - Tuesday night a man died at the hospital after he was shot at a house on Highland Road and East Buchanan Street. In May, across the street from that house a fight escalated to a shooting at a corner gas station. One person received non-life-threatening injuries. Feet away from there is Baton Rouge Police Second District.

In the same 500 foot radius, a woman owns a rental property. She doesn't want to be identified, but reached out to 2 On Your Side last week after her tenant was robbed at gunpoint. Now, they're making plans to move out fearing for their safety.

"It went from the activity to the shootings to her being robbed and it's escalating and it's not safe for her family," said the woman.

She says the thieves took a car paraded it around the neighborhood. It was eventually recovered. During the day, that tenant witnesses groups of people walking up and down the streets carrying semi-automatic weapons.

"They're speeding up an down the street constantly; they're shooting and fighting," said the property owner.

Her tenants hear gunshots, the rental home has bullet holes on the exterior.

About a half mile down the street from Second District are the gates of LSU. Where the Tiger Band practices and there's student housing.

"My property is walking distance to the university but who is going to want to rent or live there if the violence continues," she said.

Police respond to criminal activity around her property often. Calls from the last few months include criminal damage to property, battery, attempted first degree murder charges, illegal use of weapons, and burglary.

"It's not getting any safer it's actually getting more dangerous," she said.

The property owner is shocked that this type of activity is happening where she's investing and angry that it continues.

"When I reach out for help I'm not getting help," she said.

The property owner is not sure what the future holds, but is considering her options which includes selling the house.

When asked about calls in the area of Highland Road near the Second District, BRPD said, "There has been a number of calls relative to criminal activity in that area. Uniform Officers have been dispatched and reports have been written."