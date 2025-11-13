Latest Weather Blog
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office shares update on investigation into AI nude images
LAFOURCHE - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is releasing new information about an investigation into AI nude images that were shared among students.
LPSO shared the initial report, which said "several female students reported to her that a 'Tik Tok' video is circulating, containing their faces on nude bodies."
WBRZ previously reported that an alleged female victim confronted another student and there was a physical altercation on the school bus, which led to her suspension.
The situation was addressed publicly at a school board meeting.
Through the investigation, deputies found that eight students and two adults were victims.
One male student was charged with ten counts of unlawful dissemination of images created by artificial intelligence. Law enforcement says additional charges for a second victim are possible.
