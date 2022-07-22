Labor, supply chain issues to blame for security light fix backlog

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge business had been trying to get its security light repaired after it fell off of its pole a year ago. Having no success on their own, they contacted 2 On Your Side last week, and it was fixed the next day.

Greg Miller of Miller, Hampton & Hilgendorf says he's been at his Government Street office for 28 years and has paid for an Entergy security light to illuminate the parking lot for all those years. The light has gone out before, and Miller hasn't had a problem getting it repaired. But when it went out on July 4, 2021, Entergy didn't respond in a timely manner.

"I think Entergy just doesn't want to fool with it. They probably have it low on their priority list when it should be top of their priority list, other than getting electrical lines back up," Miller said.

Miller's law firm called, sent letters and even contacted the Public Service Commission trying to get the light repaired. Last week, the firm contacted 2 On Your Side, and Entergy showed up the next day to repair the light.

"For 37 years, I've been doing this, practicing law, and basically, my job is to help people out with problems, and I couldn't help my own self out, you know, I had to turn to you guys," said Miller.

Last week, 2 On Your Side met Terry Burns, who had been contacting Entergy for a year and a half about his security light that needed to be replaced. Burns' light was replaced within hours of him contacting WBRZ.

Entergy says it has had some labor constraints and supply chain issues involving lighting equipment that have caused some delays. There are about 100 security lighting cases in the queue for Ascension, West and East Baton Rouge Parishes. Entergy is planning to perform a lighting blitz in early August to address many of these cases.