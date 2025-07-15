LA Tech officially joins the Sun Belt conference

NEW ORLEANS — The Sun Belt Conference announced Tuesday the addition of Louisiana Tech University into the league after a unanimous vote from conference members.

“We are thrilled to welcome Louisiana Tech University to the Sun Belt. Geographically situated within the current Sun Belt footprint, the addition of Louisiana Tech reunites a number of long-standing regional rivalries under the conference banner,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill.

The addition of Louisiana Tech will bring the number of Sun Belt members to 14 with the Bulldogs and Lady Techsters joining current members App State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Louisiana, ULM, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Miss and Troy.

The Bulldogs will join the Sun Belt Conference no later than July 1, 2027.

“The Sun Belt has remained steadfast in its commitment to regional rivalries, geographic alignment and competitive excellence,” said Georgia Southern and Sun Belt Board of Directors President Dr. Kyle Marrero.

“When it came time to add a new member to the Sun Belt Conference, it became clear that Louisiana Tech was the right fit. This addition renews long-standing rivalries, enhances our divisional structure, strengthens the competitive profile of the league across multiple sports and eases travel for fans and teams. We’re excited to welcome the Bulldogs to the Sun Belt!”



Louisiana Tech University, founded in 1894 and located in Ruston, La., is an R2 Research Institution that supports a student population of over 12,000.

The school has won seven national championships—three in College Division (1972) or NCAA Division II football (1973 & 1974), three in AIAW (1981) or NCAA Division I women’s basketball (1982 & 1988) and one individual title in track & field.

The football program has appeared in 14 bowl games all-time, with an 8-5-1 record, while the softball program has appeared in three NCAA Women’s College World Series (1983, 1985 & 1986).



