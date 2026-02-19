La. State Senator Regina Barrow hosts community meeting on 2026 legislative session

68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WBRZ
February 18, 2026

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Senator Regina Barrow hosted the first of a series of community events to discuss the 2026 legislative session.

People at Greenwell Springs Library learned about potential matters for this year's session and voiced their concerns and ideas with the community.

