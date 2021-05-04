La. reports 983 new COVID cases Tuesday

TUESDAY: The state reported another 983 cases, bringing the total to 460,337. There were 12 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 10,405.

Hospitalizations rose to 317, and there were 38 patients on ventilators.

The positivity rate for Tuesday's tests was about 4.43 percent.

MONDAY: The state reported another 769 cases, bringing the total to 459,340. There were 11 additional deaths, bringing the toll to 10,393 statewide.

Hospitalizations dropped to 302, and 38 patients were on ventilators.

The positivity rate for the weekend's tests was about 2.59 percent.

FRIDAY: The state reported another 689 cases, bringing the total to 458,581. There were six additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 10,382.

Hospitalizations rose to 320, and 45 patients were on ventilators.

The positivity rate for Friday's tests was about 3.45 percent.

THURSDAY: The state reported another 574 cases, bringing the total to 457,896. There were nine additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 10,376.

Hospitalizations rose to 308, and 52 patients are on ventilators.

The positivity rate for Thursday's tests was about 2.30 percent.

WEDNESDAY: The state reported another 430 cases, bringing the total to 457,326. There were 15 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 10,367.

Hospitalizations fell to 307, and 50 patients were on ventilators.

The positivity rate for Wednesday's tests was about 2.69 percent.

TUESDAY: The state reported another 433 cases, bringing the total to 456,884. There were 10 additional deaths, bringing the total to 10,352.

Hospitalizations fell to 308, and 46 patients were on ventilators.

The positivity rate for Tuesday's tests was about 1.84 percent.

MONDAY: The state reported another 910 cases, bringing the total to 456,432. There were six additional deaths, brining the statewide toll to 10,342.

Hospitalizations were at 319, and 47 patients were on ventilators.

The positivity rate for the weekend's tests was about 3.20 percent.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

As of December 22, the state will begin to report vaccine information twice a week.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH