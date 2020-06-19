La. rapper 'Hurricane Chris' charged with homicide

SHREVEPORT - A Shreveport man who told Shreveport police that he shot a man out of self-defense is now facing a homicide charge.

According to Shreveport Police, Friday morning authorities responded to a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. at a Texaco convenience store.

Christopher Dooley, 31, told police that he shot a man he thought was trying to steal his vehicle.

According to KTBS, investigators obtained video footage of the incident that "showed that Dooley did not act in self-defense," police said in a news release.

Detectives also said the vehicle Dooley was in was reported stolen out of Texas.

The victim suffered from multiple gunshots. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Dooley is charged with second-degree murder and illegal possession of stolen things.

Dooley is also known as rapper Hurricane Chris and the godson of former state Rep. Barbara Norton.