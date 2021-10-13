Latest Weather Blog
La. rapper Boosie arrested after allegedly inciting chaos at Atlanta concert
ATLANTA - Louisiana-based rapper Boosie Badazz was arrested this week after he allegedly stormed the stage during a concert featuring several other rap artists.
WSB-TV reports the rapper, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, ran on stage during the "Legendz of the Streetz" show at State Farm Arena on Oct. 1. The show featured artists 2Chainz, Rick Ross, Jeezy and Gucci Mane, among others.
Police were called to the arena after midnight over reports of vandalism at the venue. Witnesses claimed Hatch and several of his associates jumped on stage and began destroying arena property before being escorted off-stage.
Hatch was booked into the Fulton County Jail late Monday on charges of second-degree criminal damage to property, inciting a riot, disorderly conduct property and criminal trespass. He bonded out of jail the next day.
