La. passes amendment #1, adding new abortion language to state constitution

Louisiana voters have approved an amendment adding language to the state constitution saying there is not right to and no state funding for abortions.

According to ballot language, the amendment adds the following text to the constitution: “A right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution.”

Though the amendment has no immediate effects, it could have major implications for abortion access in Louisiana if the U.S. Supreme Court were to reverse Roe v. Wade.

The amendment first passed the state legislature in 2019 and was scheduled to appear on that year's fall election, but it was deferred to appear alongside the presidential election in 2020.