La. 979 in Pointe Coupee Parish closed for two weeks as crews perform bridge maintenance

Monday, February 02 2026 6:12 AM
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVONIA — La. 979 in Pointe Coupee Parish will be closed for two weeks starting Monday as crews conduct bridge maintenance. 

Both northbound and southbound travel will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, state transportation officials said. 

The closure extends through Sunday, Feb. 15, at 8 a.m. 

