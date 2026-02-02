28°
La. 979 in Pointe Coupee Parish closed for two weeks as crews perform bridge maintenance
LIVONIA — La. 979 in Pointe Coupee Parish will be closed for two weeks starting Monday as crews conduct bridge maintenance.
Both northbound and southbound travel will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, state transportation officials said.
The closure extends through Sunday, Feb. 15, at 8 a.m.
