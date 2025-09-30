89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
La. 955 bridge over Monahan Bayou to close for maintenance

Tuesday, September 30 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

EAST FELICIANA PARISH — The bridge on LA. 955 over Monahan Bayou will close for five days while crews do maintenance, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said Tuesday.

The highway will be completely shut down in both directions starting Monday, Oct. 6.

The DOTD said the closure will end on Friday, Oct. 10.

