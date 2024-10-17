68°
LA 42 at Hutchinson CC Road open again after 18-wheeler drove off road
HOLDEN - LA Highway 42 at Hutchinson CC Road is back open after an 18-wheeler went off-road and blocked both lanes, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Images show the 18-wheeler off the road blocking the highway in both directions.
The intersection is between Holden and Springfield.
