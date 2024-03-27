La. 1 northbound shut down near Plaquemine Dow plant after 18-wheeler, sedan crash

PLAQUEMINE — La. 1 northbound is shut down near the Dow chemical plant in Plaquemine following a crash Wednesday morning.

The crash involved an 18-wheeler and a sedan. The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said that rescue efforts are currently underway. Acadian Ambulance Service and West Baton Rouge Fire Department officials also responded to the crash.

The service road will serve as an alternate route until the crash is cleared.