LA 1 in Plaquemine reduced to one lane in each director for 'critical' repairs; work to last three weeks

PLAQUEMINE - For the next three weeks, traffic on the west side of the Mississippi River Bridge might be heavier than usual in Plaquemine.

While DOTD crews preform critical repairs to the LA 1 Southbound bridge, LA 1 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between LA 77 (Bayou Jacob Road) and Depot Street. The southbound side of the roadway will be redirected into a northbound lane during this time.

"The safety of the motoring public is more important than anything," said Mitch Ourso, Iberville Parish President.

According to Ourso, DOTD has established a contingency plan that would reopen the roadway fully in the event of a mandatory hurricane evacuation. During the construction, drivers will need to expect additional delays in the area.

"So that only strengthens my position that Iberville needs a bridge!", Ourso said.

Months ago, the final locations for a new bridge over the Mississippi River were narrowed down to three spots in Plaquemine. Ourso says, Iberville will host the next Capitol Area Road and Bridge District meeting next month on September 25 in the Council Chambers, where he expects an update.

"I want to see this bridge," Ourso said. "I have worked 25 years here to see, I'm this close, and I want to see it happen."

The work on the LA 1 Southbound bridge should be completed before the fall sugar cane harvest season begins. The official end date given by DOTD is September 22, weather permitting.