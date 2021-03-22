74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts to people who get COVID vaccines

1 hour 38 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, March 22 2021 Mar 22, 2021 March 22, 2021 12:08 PM March 22, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Krispy Kreme is rewarding COVID-19 vaccine recipients with a free doughnut. 

The company posted the following announcement on its website Monday (March 22): "As the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those who are protecting themselves and other by getting vaccinated."

"Starting Monday, 3/22, anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut."

Krispy Kreme in Baton Rouge is open 24 hours and located at 5504 Plank Road.

Click here for more information on the restaurant. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days