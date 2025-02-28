Krewe of Southdowns takes a safari ride through the capital city

44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - The Krewe of Southdowns is hitting the streets of Baton Rouge for their 38th Mardi Gras parade.

This year's theme sure is wild - it's named "Southdowns Safari!"

The parade rolls Friday night starting at 7 p.m., rain or shine.

2une In's Abigail Whitam had the opportunity to speak with members of the group.

The parade route can be viewed here.

