74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Krewe of Gus Young celebrates Mardi Gras with second annual parade through Baton Rouge

1 hour 35 minutes 19 seconds ago Saturday, February 08 2025 Feb 8, 2025 February 08, 2025 5:47 PM February 08, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Celebrating its second year enjoying Mardi Gras festivities, the Krewe of Gus Young paraded - literally - through the capital city Saturday. 

The Krewe hosts an annual Christmas parade but in 2024 decided to extend its festive reach to the spring. 

Trending News

Floats and ATVs alike drove down Acadian Thruway and onto Gus Young Avenue for the celebration in one of the first Mardi Gras parades of the season. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days