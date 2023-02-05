52°
Koreas to hold high-level talks next week to set up summit
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - The rival Koreas have agreed to hold high-level talks next week to prepare for an April summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
The summit aims to improve relations and resolve the standoff over the North's nuclear program.
Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon will lead the South's delegation at the March 29 meeting at the border village of Panmunjom.
The Koreas agreed to a summit in late April when Moon's envoys visited Kim in Pyongyang earlier this month. South Korean officials also brokered a potential meeting between Kim and President Donald Trump by the end of May.
The leaders of the two Koreas have held talks only twice since the 1950-53 Korean War.
