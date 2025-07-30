90°
KOK Wings hosts McKinley High football team to encourage teens to think about life after school

38 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, July 30 2025 Jul 30, 2025 July 30, 2025 3:01 PM July 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — KOK Wings hosted the McKinley High School football team Wednesday, with the owners hoping to encourage student-athletes to think about life after graduation.

KOK Wings co-owner Trè'jan Vincent also encouraged the team to stay friends with their teammates post-graduation.

"We want to make sure we fed the kids and talked to them about what comes next after football, or if they do play football in college," Vincent said. "We try to focus on education systems. We all went to college, and we want to make sure that they go to college."

The team was wrapping up summer practices ahead of their season and was treated to wings during the talk.

