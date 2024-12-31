74°
Knock Knock Museum rings in new year for kids with Noon Year's celebration

2 hours 18 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, December 31 2024 Dec 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 11:52 AM December 31, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Kids had a chance to participate in the New Year's festivities just as much as any adult with the help of Knock Knock Children's Museum. 

The museum hosted a "Noon Year's" celebration Tuesday that marked the tolling of the noon bell as the start of the new year rather than the stroke of midnight, all to give kids a chance to have a part in the celebrations. 

WBRZ will be livestreaming the balloon drop and festivities on its YouTube page here. 

