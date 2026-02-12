Latest Weather Blog
Knock Knock Children's Museum, Volunteers of America partner to provide free early learning field trips
BATON ROUGE — The Knock Knock Children's Museum and Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana's Partnerships in Child Care's new Little Explorers program will provide free tickets to the museum for early learning center field trips.
The program was celebrated on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting at the museum on Dalrymple Drive.
The new school readiness tax credit initiative is designed to "enrich early learning experiences for young children and their families."
The free admission tickets will be distributed through participating early learning centers or directly to individual families. in the 23 parishes that VOA's Partnerships in Childcare serves.
Additionally, the museum's Crawbaby learning zone, a swamp-themed space designed for Louisiana's youngest learners, will be sponsored by Volunteers of America.
