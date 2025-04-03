Knock Knock Children's Museum updates hours for spring, summer breaks

BATON ROUGE — The Knock Knock Children's Museum is adjusting its hours to provide children with more opportunities to learn and play during spring and summer breaks.

Officials announced Thursday that Knock Knock Children's Museum, located on Dailyrmple Drive, will see new hours to "accommodate families while many children are on local school’s Spring and Summer Breaks."

The museum traditionally closed on Mondays will be open on Monday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, the museum will be open from 10 a.m. up until 4 p.m. between June 30 and Aug. 1.

Knock Knock's Executive Director Christina Melton acknowledged that finding productive, fun activities for children might be jarring for a lot of parents.

“By opening our doors on Monday, we are giving children and their families extra opportunities to beat the heat with visits to Knock Knock that expose children to enriching educational opportunities – whether it’s building literacy or STEAM skills or exposing them to arts, culture, and career opportunities, we’ve got something for everyone," she said.

For additional details on the new hours and programs offered by Knock Knock, click here.