Kim Mulkey speaks at Louisiana Key Academy's 'Get on the Bus' event
BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey spoke at Louisiana Key Academy for their "Get on the Bus" event Thursday night.
Louisiana Key Academy is a school specialized to support students with dyslexia, and Mulkey spoke about supporting those students.
The goal of the event was to provide LKA students with a bus; food and games were also part of the fundraiser. Anyone interested in supporting LKA can donate here.
