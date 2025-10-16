66°
Kim Mulkey speaks at Louisiana Key Academy's 'Get on the Bus' event

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey spoke at Louisiana Key Academy for their "Get on the Bus" event Thursday night.

Louisiana Key Academy is a school specialized to support students with dyslexia, and Mulkey spoke about supporting those students.

The goal of the event was to provide LKA students with a bus; food and games were also part of the fundraiser. Anyone interested in supporting LKA can donate here.

