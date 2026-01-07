Kim Mulkey debuts weekly radio show at TJ Ribs for 2025-26 season

BATON ROUGE - Tuesday night marked the 2025-26 debut of the Kim Mulkey radio show live from TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway.

Mulkey joined Patrick Wright for the live show in front of dozens of Tiger fans.

She greeted fans and signed autographs before taking the mic to discuss her current LSU team.

The Tigers are coming off of back-to-back losses to start SEC play and Mulkey was very frank when discussing the difficulties of facing tough opponents in the SEC.

However, Mulkey says that she and her staff will keep teaching the players and hope they grow from those tough games win or lose.

LSU will head to Athens to face the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. before a top-15 matchup in the Maravich Center on Sunday.

No. 12 LSU will host No. 2 Texas at 2 p.m. Sunday in the PMAC.