Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead LSU and Ohio St. NCAA game Monday night

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - LSU Women's Basketball head coach Kim Mulkey bought tickets for the student section ahead of the Tigers matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday night. 

The Tiger's second round round game tips off at 7 p.m. in the PMAC.

Mulkey, a finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year, is footing the bill for all LSU students who attend. 

