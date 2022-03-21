Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead LSU and Ohio St. NCAA game Monday night

BATON ROUGE - LSU Women's Basketball head coach Kim Mulkey bought tickets for the student section ahead of the Tigers matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday night.

Good Morning LSU Students!@KimMulkey has bought tickets for the student section for you to get in free. Enter the PMAC the same way you have all season and be loud! pic.twitter.com/96fNSLrFMT — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 21, 2022

The Tiger's second round round game tips off at 7 p.m. in the PMAC.

Mulkey, a finalist for Naismith Coach of the Year, is footing the bill for all LSU students who attend.