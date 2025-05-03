Killian voters to elect Trevor Clardy as 5th Alderman; Clardy wins by three votes

KILLIAN — Trevor Clardy was elected to fill the 5th Alderman position in Killian in Saturday's election.

Clardy beat Bryce Felps. Both men ran as Republicans. Felps previously ran for Mayor of Killian in 2021 when he was 18. Clardy is the owner of Clardy Enterprises, a demolition and excavation company.

Clardy's victory comes after both he and Felps entered a runoff after the March 29 election for the seat. Unofficial results show Clardy winning by three votes with 100% of the vote reported.