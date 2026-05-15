Killian's new water filtration system goes online as residents are encouraged to report issues

KILLIAN — A new water filtration system went online this week in Killian following ongoing issues with the town's water system.

The new system from Magnolia Water went online on Wednesday, Mayor Caleb Atwell said, noting that it is the largest capital improvement to the water system since the well and system were originally brought online in the 1990s.

Atwell added that Killian's water system achieved a grade of C on the 2025 Louisiana Department of Health water scorecard.

"This shift from a D grade to a C, along with filtration system improvement, demonstrates that while there is still work to be done, things are beginning to improve," Atwell said on Facebook.

Magnolia took over the town's water system after ongoing issues dating back to 2023, sending cloudy and discolored water from faucets across the Livingston Parish town.

Magnolia, starting May 1, began a comprehensive analysis of the entire system, with residents encouraged to report discoloration and service issues to 1-855-643-8152 or support@magnoliawateruoc.com.