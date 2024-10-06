Kids explore money skills at Knock Knock Children's Museum's 'Earn and Learn' weekend

BATON ROUGE - Children had the chance to learn about the fundamentals of finance at the annual 'Earn and Learn' financial literacy weekend event at Knock Knock Children's Museum.

Parents are starting early teaching their children how to earn, save, and budget money. Sunday's event was free and kids participated in hands-on activities designed to challenge their decision-making skills and promote wise spending habits.

"The whole premise of the day is teaching children how to earn money and how to save it and spend it in the shop. It's also about community giving. We have a farmer's market where they can go out and pretend they're purchasing produce and donate it back," said Deputy Director of the museum, Kristian Beatty.

With the help of volunteers from the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants (LCPA), they explored interactive exhibits, like running a farmer's market, while gaining important skills for the future.

"We believe in educating our future bosses when they're really young, so having them come out when they're really young to learn about savings, budgeting and investing through interactive games it's absolutely fabulous," said chairwoman for LCPA, Bridget Kaigler.

Some stations involved children having to work for their money like creating a wallet, cleaning pennies, or making donuts for a bakery.

"We have so many activities. They save those coins in their bags and after they have eight coins they can go shopping for any number of trinkets," Beatty said.

They also learned how to budget that money by separating wants from needs.

"Most importantly, they can remember the principles they've learned here that's going to carry them through life," Kaigler said.