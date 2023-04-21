Kids at home when engaged couple shot in home invasion

BATON ROUGE – Police say one man was killed and his fiancée was shot after a home invasion on Lorraine Street Wednesday night.

Baton Rouge Police say Decoty Joseph, 28, was shot after a black male forced his way inside the home around 6:30 p.m. and demanded money and jewelry at gunpoint.

A second victim, a 26-year-old woman, was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. Sources say that the woman is in good condition.

Family members say three children were at the home at the time of the shooting. The couple had lived at the home for about 4 years after moving from New Roads. The couple had recently been engaged.

Joseph's mother told WBRZ that he was "too kind-hearted, very free-hearted and loved his kids."

"He put family first and I would just like to know what caused this," she said.

She said that Joseph's children are devastated.

"Who would have a heart to do something with kids in the house during the time?," she said.



His mother said that she believes the incident was caused by someone that he knew because he was too trusting.

“If he meet you today or tomorrow, you are his friend. He would let you in with an open door, and we told him everybody is not your friend," she said.



Police say the shooting investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

