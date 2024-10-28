Kickoff time announced for LSU-Alabama game on WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - LSU and Alabama are set to do battle in Tiger Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The Tigers are coming off a 38-23 road loss to Texas A&M, while the Crimson Tide secured a shutout win at home over Missouri 34-0. Both teams have an extra week to prepare for this SEC clash with open dates on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Alabama got the best of LSU last year when they met in Tuscaloosa. Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe rushed for four scores in that matchup to give Alabama the 42-28 win over the Tigers.

The Tigers were victorious the last time these two teams played in Tiger Stadium, as former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels connected with tight end Mason Taylor on a successful two-point conversion to win 32-31 in overtime.

The loser of this game is essentially eliminated from the College Football Playoff picture, as both teams already have two losses on the season.

The matchup between the 16th-ranked Tigers and 14th-ranked Crimson Tide will air on WBRZ.