Keys to staying hydrated while enjoying summer activities

DONALDSONVILLE— A new mural splash pad opened in Donaldsonville Tuesday morning giving residents and children an option to cool off during the summer heat.

Parent Ann Riche brought her kids to the splash pad to enjoy the summer fun, but she said they prepared before setting foot outside.

“We’ve been drinking so much water," Riche said. "I had a bunch of frozen water bottles that I put in our ice chest. We’ve had some soda, but we’ve been focused on water and hydration.”

Lifestyle coach Percy Keith suggests drinking coconut water, Pedialyte, and even a sports drink before, during, and after outside activities.

“When rehydration occurs, you want to consume something high in potassium and sodium as well. Drinking large amounts of water will just flush all those things out and increase the urge to urinate. Therefore, furthering dehydration,” Keith said.

He also said to pack fruits and vegetables when heading outdoors. He said eating foods that consist of a lot of water, like watermelon, will replenish you. He said you can also buy cucumbers, coconuts, and bananas.

“Bananas are most commonly good for potassium, and they’re 75 percent water. Any fruit and vegetable will really be a safe bet,” Keith said.

He emphasized to always pay attention to the heat levels.

“Most people, they don’t realize they’re dehydrated until they’re dehydrated, and it takes a while to recover from that,” he said.

Keith said another unconventional way to stay hydrated is with soup, like chicken noodle or tomato.