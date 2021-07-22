Kevin Millican, Jefferson Davis District Attorney dies at 49

Kevin Millican

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH - Jennings and surrounding communities are mourning the loss of a Jefferson Davis Parish official Thursday morning.

According to KATC, Jeff Parish coroner, Dr. Charles Deese, confirmed Wednesday that District Attorney Kevin Millican was pronounced dead after suffering an apparent heart attack.

Millican was 49 years of age and the father of three children.

Dr. Deese said Millican was taking his son to the doctor when he collapsed in the medical facility's parking lot.

Millican was then reportedly rushed to CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Millican had been serving as the District Attorney for the 31st Judicial District in Jefferson Davis Parish since January.

Before stepping into this role, he'd been a local Assistant District Attorney for about 20 years.

A lifelong resident of Jennings, Millican graduated from Jennings High School in 1990 and received a Bachelor's degree in Business Marketing from Southeastern Louisiana University in 1995 where he was a member of the SLU baseball program.

He began practicing law in 1999 and served as the City Attorney for the City of Jennings from 2000-2020.

Millican is survived by his wife Kristy and their three children.