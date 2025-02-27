Kenner man accused of multiple financial crimes arrested, booked in to Assumption Parish jail

NAPOLEONVILLE — A Kenner man was arrested on identity theft and bank fraud charges he was wanted on for five months in Assumption Parish.

Don Cornelius Jefferson Jr., 20, was arrested by Kenner Police on Monday before being transferred to Assumption Parish custody.

Detectives said that a complaint was filed by someone mailing checks to a vendor who said the checks never reached their destinations. The checks were intercepted and illegally cashed, authorities said.

Authorities later said they identified Jefferson as the person who illegally cashed the checks.

He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of felony identity theft, bank fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, access device funds and felony theft. He was also booked as a fugitive from Harahan.