Latest Weather Blog
Kenner man accused of multiple financial crimes arrested, booked in to Assumption Parish jail
NAPOLEONVILLE — A Kenner man was arrested on identity theft and bank fraud charges he was wanted on for five months in Assumption Parish.
Don Cornelius Jefferson Jr., 20, was arrested by Kenner Police on Monday before being transferred to Assumption Parish custody.
Detectives said that a complaint was filed by someone mailing checks to a vendor who said the checks never reached their destinations. The checks were intercepted and illegally cashed, authorities said.
Authorities later said they identified Jefferson as the person who illegally cashed the checks.
He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of felony identity theft, bank fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, access device funds and felony theft. He was also booked as a fugitive from Harahan.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Four parades hitting the streets in Pointe Coupee Parish this week
-
Coroner identifies 20-year-old who died after incident at BREC park early Thursday
-
School system providing registration help for Livingston Parish pre-k, kindergarten students
-
MTV reality star arrested in Ascension Parish for allegedly driving drunk
-
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife and dog found dead in...
Sports Video
-
REPORT: Saints leaning towards keeping QB Derek Carr in 2025
-
No. 3 LSU defeats Dallas Baptist 7-3 on Wednesday night in first...
-
Southern Lab girl's basketball is after back-to-back state championships
-
LSU men's basketball falls to 14-14 with three games left in regular...
-
LSU baseball set for Texas road trip