57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kenilworth Science and Tech Charter School transitioning to virtual instruction due to COVID

1 hour 25 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, January 05 2022 Jan 5, 2022 January 05, 2022 8:07 AM January 05, 2022 in News
Source: Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School
By: WBRZ Staff
Generic image of a classroom

BATON ROUGE - Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School announced Wednesday that it will transition to fully virtual instruction beginning Thursday and that on Wednesday, students should not report to school.

An update on the school's facebook page explained, "Due to the number of staff and students testing positive for COVID-19 this week, we cannot run an efficient in-person program.

Therefore, we have had to make the difficult decision to transition to fully virtual instruction.

On Wednesday, January 5th students should not report to the building. Instead, they will access their school work from Schoology.

Trending News

Virtual live classes begin on Thursday, January 6th."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days