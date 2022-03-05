Kenilworth Charter School remembers beloved student killed in car accident

BATON ROUGE - Teachers, staff, and the student body at Kenilworth Charter School are grieving the loss of one of their own, and they took time Friday to do so together.

Zashawn Dawson was killed Monday morning after a car accident, which resulted in three deaths.

“I miss him a lot,” Zashawn's mom Tawanna Dawson said.

Tawanna made her way to Kenilworth on Friday as the school came together to remember the 14-year-old student.

“We celebrate ours. We give our babies their roses when they're here and even when they ain't because that's what life is about,” Zashawn’s teacher Patricia Lundy said.

Which was what Friday's memorial gathering at the school was about.

“You see nothing but love,” Lundy said.

Emmanuel Ruiz, 24, is currently in jail for charges including vehicular homicide relating to the accident.

“With my child being killed, I'm going to serve and get justice for him,” Tawanna said.

The family along with his school chose to remember their favorite parts about him.

“He was funny, and everyone loved him,” one of his classmates said.

"His smile lit up a room,” Lundy said.

“Every time we used to ride the bus, we used to be on the bus laughing and everything,” another classmate recalled.

He'll also be remembered by what he spent a lot of time doing.

“Him being on his game... he loved playing his video game,” Tawanna said.

School leaders wanted to take the opportunity to remind students of a valuable lesson.

“Continue to love each other. Continue to love your brothers, your sisters, your classmates, your parents. Learn to forgive each other. Say everything you would like to say now and not wait until something happens and wish you had said it,” Principal Hazel Regis said.

Despite the circumstances, it did bring the family some comfort to come out and see the support from the school.

“It felt good that he was loved. He was really loved,” Tawanna said.

But the family says it doesn't take away the hurt from his death.

“He was a good kid, and his life was taken short,” she said.

Tyler Melancon, 22, and Cartara Johnson, 18, were also arrested after the accident.