69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kellen Moore and Mickey Loomis reflect on 2025 Saints season

1 hour 48 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, January 07 2026 Jan 7, 2026 January 07, 2026 6:34 PM January 07, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints 2025 season has come and gone, but it wasn't all bad.

The Black and Gold went on a four game winning streak towards the end of the season. It was their best run since the Sean Payton era.

Now that the season has concluded, general manager Mickey Loomis and first-year head coach Kellen Moore met with the media to reflect on the year.

Loomis shared how proud he was of Moore for handling the adversity and coaching the Saints to a 6-11 record. 

Trending News

The Saints will now turn their attention to the 2026 NFL Draft in April. New Orleans has the No. 8 pick in the first round.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days