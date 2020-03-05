55°
Katy Perry uses new music video to reveal her pregnancy

42 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, March 05 2020
Source: Popsugar
By: WBRZ Staff

These days, pop stars are known for using their music to give audiences a glimpse into some of their most private moments. 

This week pop singer Katy Perry followed this trend by using her latest music video to reveal that she's pregnant. 

When the 35-year-old singer, who is currently in a relationship with actor, Orlando Bloom, dropped the video around Midnight on Thursday, she confirmed that she is actually pregnant.

The video, unlike the majority of Perry's other music videos, is fairly simple with an ethereal element. 

It features her cradling a baby bump while dressed in a series of costumes that point to her harmony with nature.

PopSugar describes the video as "a beautiful ode to motherhood and new life, which Perry seems happy to embrace with her fiancé." 

