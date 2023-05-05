80°
Latest Weather Blog
Juvenile hurt in shooting along Virginia Street on Friday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was hurt in a shooting along Virginia Street on Friday afternoon.
According to authorities, the shooting took place around 4:45 p.m. on Virginia Street off of East Polk Street.
Trending News
Sources said the juvenile was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DOTD preforming tests and preparatory work ahead of I-10 widening project
-
La. Supreme Court clears way to compensate wrongly convicted man who spent...
-
Nearly one week after brothers drown, classmates come together celebrating their lives
-
Gymnastics center abruptly closes, owner posts doomy message online
-
Kentucky Derby Best Bet$