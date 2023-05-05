80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Juvenile hurt in shooting along Virginia Street on Friday afternoon

Friday, May 05 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was hurt in a shooting along Virginia Street on Friday afternoon. 

According to authorities, the shooting took place around 4:45 p.m. on Virginia Street off of East Polk Street. 

Sources said the juvenile was taken to a hospital in stable condition. 

