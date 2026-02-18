72°
Latest Weather Blog
Juvenile critically injured after being hit by vehicle on North Flannery Road
BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on North Flannery Road, officials tell WBRZ.
The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. around the intersection of North Flannery Road and Waddill Lane.
Trending News
No other information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
I-10 Washington Street exit permanently closes Wednesday night
-
Baton Rouge sets announcement Thursday for return of American Cruise Lines vessel
-
Baton Rouge residents mark the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday
-
Louisiana flu cases remain high and could spike following Mardi Gras celebration
-
Ex-Xavier president, civil rights leader Norman C. Francis, dead at age 94
Sports Video
-
High school playoff soccer quarterfinal games
-
LSU to wear jersey patch sponsored by Australian oil and gas company...
-
No. 6 LSU Women's Basketball loses to No. 3 South Carolina 79-72
-
LSU and Southern Baseball start their season on the diamond
-
Reigning national champion LSU baseball team returns as 2026 season starts with...