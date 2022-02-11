67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Juvenile charged after shooting airsoft gun at children playing basketball

56 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, February 11 2022 Feb 11, 2022 February 11, 2022 11:05 AM February 11, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - A juvenile is facing criminal charges after he allegedly shot airsoft pellets at a group of children playing outside Thursday evening. 

Zachary Police said the suspect, who's under the age of 18, turned himself in after his parents brought him to the station.

According to the department, the two juvenile victimsa young boy and girltold police they were hit by the pellets as a truck carrying multiple people in the back drove by on Old Weiss Road. A post on social media said the truck initially drove past the children but turned around and slowed down as it drove by a second time.

Trending News

Police did not immediately say what charges the suspect is facing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days