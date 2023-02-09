52°
Justin Jefferson wins AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has won the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.
Justin Jefferson is a runaway winner of the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year award!
The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver got 35 of 50 first-place votes to beat runner-up Patrick Mahomes by a significant margin. https://t.co/vzVTxB4xBo pic.twitter.com/2K04ijGIHL— AP NFL (@AP_NFL) February 10, 2023
