JUST IN: Tropical Depression Nine forms near the Bahamas, Southeast watching for impacts

A new tropical depression has formed in the southwestern Atlantic, and it is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Imelda soon. The system is not expected to threaten the Gulf Coast, but the Southeast U.S. will be watching closely for potential impacts.

According to the latest guidance, #9 will approach the Bahamas by the weekend. From there, steering currents may nudge it toward the southeastern U.S., with coastal Georgia, the Carolinas, and portions of the Mid-Atlantic under the greatest risk of tropical storm to hurricane impacts early next week.

It is still too early to determine a tight track as the system is still developing, and forecast model guidance notoriously does poorly with weak systems. Additionally, possible interactions with nearby Humberto, a major hurricane, could influence the path as well.

