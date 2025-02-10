Jury finds man guilty of attempted manslaughter in 2022 West Feliciana Parish funeral shooting

ST. FRANCISVILLE — A West Feliciana Parish jury found an Alaska man guilty of attempted manslaughter after another man was shot in a shooting that arose out of an argument at a 2022 funeral.

The jury on Thursday found James Blake guilty of shooting Michael Lancaster in December 2022 at the St. Francisville funeral of Lancaster's father.

Lancaster, then 51, and Blake, then 66, got into an argument at the funeral. The dispute continued into a family gathering later in the day before Blake pulled a gun on Lancaster and shot him.

Blake was originally arrested on attempted second-degree murder.

Blake's sentencing is set for March 6.