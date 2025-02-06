Judiciary Commission says they need more time to decide fate of 19th JDC judge removed from bench

NEW ORLEANS - The judiciary commission was granted 60 extra days to find an appropriate punishment for 19th JDC Judge Eboni Johnson Rose.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit previously reported that Judge Johnson Rose was temporarily suspended in August 2024 and justices said that she could do "serious harm" if she continued to serve as a judge. Chief Investigator Bess Casserleigh reported on a handful of controversial rulings for the judge.

Despite the suspension, Johnson Rose ran for a seat on the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal and was allowed to stay on the ballot. She lost the race to Judge Kelly Balfour, who won 57% of the votes.

Sources tell the Investigative Unit that the additional time was granted because the commission is close to establishing a consent agreement and finding an appropriate penalty.