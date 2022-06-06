89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Judge orders controversial congressional maps be redrawn

1 hour 10 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, June 06 2022 Jun 6, 2022 June 06, 2022 4:46 PM June 06, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE – A federal judge has told lawmakers they must re-draw controversial congressional maps after an attempt earlier this year.

In March, civil rights groups filed a lawsuit arguing the maps violated the Voting Rights Act by not including more minority districts.  The groups argued the re-drawn maps – required after the Census – diluted political power of Black voters.  The re-drawn maps had only minor changes from Louisiana’s current congressional map.

Progressives pushed, but failed to get, a map with a second majority-Black district among the six.

Trending News

Leaders of Louisiana’s state House and Senate have appealed the ruling to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days